Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 6th, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Reta Smith

Levi Campbell

Lucas Perkins

Brooke Peterson

Mary Ann Johnson

Kris Blaesing

Heather Clark

Dawson Winters

Will Eling

Evan Berry

Austin Durst

Bryan Obert

Kelvin Roberts

Harper Stambaugh

Olivia Stambaugh

ANNIVERSARIES

Mike & Jeanette White

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.