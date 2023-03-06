Former Midwest Academy owner surrenders to Lee County Sheriff

Benjamin Trane
Benjamin Trane(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Mark Meyer
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTROSE (WGEM) - Former Midwest Academy owner Benjamin Trane surrendered to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Monday to begin serving a nine-year prison sentence.

Trane was convicted by a Lee County jury in 2017 on counts of sexual assault, sexual exploitation by a counselor and child endangerment.

Trane’s final appeal to the Iowa State Supreme Court was rejected in January.

As of late Monday afternoon, Trane was being housed at the Lee County Jail, according to Lee County Sheriff Sgt. Matthew Killoren.

Killoren said Trane was awaiting transport to the Department of Corrections.

