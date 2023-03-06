Hannibal man seriously injured after motorcycle crash

By Jayla Louis
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A Hannibal man was seriously injured after he crashed his motorcycle Sunday night, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reported that Joseph O. Terry, 27, was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Fulton Ave near Terrace Ave in Hannibal around 10:05 p.m. when he lost control and overturned.

Terry was riding a 2002 Suzuki 1000 Motorcycle at the time of the crash.

MSHP said Terry was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital by ambulance and then survival flighted to University Hospital in Columbia.

