Hospital Report: March 6, 2023

Deaths:

Stephen H. Powers, Sr, age 68, of Quincy, died on March 3 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Frank “Lee” Kammerlohr, age 81, of Quincy, died on March 4 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Patricia A. Fagan, 87, of Quincy, IL, passed away March 3at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

Chayla L. Smith, age 31, of Quincy, died on March 3, in her home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Matthew & Melissa Hopf of Quincy, IL....twin boy and girl

Anthony Haley & Samantha Haley of Quincy, IL....girl

Ethan & Ashley Loos of Columbus, IL.....girl

Brennen Jones & Zoey Klauser of Quincy, IL....boy

Ethan Brown & Makayla Anderson of Griggsville, IL....boy

Winston & Alisa Horton of Mt. Sterling, IL....girl

Kasey & Courtney Schuster of Quincy, IL...boy

Gavin Bassett & Shakeyia Bradshaw of Quincy, IL....boy

Anthony & Paige Hendren of Quincy, IL...girl

Lukas Markham & Savannah Heatherly of Jersyville, IL and Griggsville, IL.....boy

James L Schroder & Hianna S Reddick of Quincy, IL...girl

Tanner Blackwell & Bracey Dyer of Quincy, IL...girl

