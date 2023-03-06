Illini West donkey basketball to raise funds for Le Maire family

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - It’s been more than three months since Carthage Middle Schooler Broxton Le Maire suffered a brain injury after being involved in a single-car accident.

Now, the community is coming together to raise funds for remaining medical expenses.

Illini West High School’s annual donkey basketball game is being held at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 10 with all proceeds going towards the Le Maire family.

“We consider our community a family, and it’s wonderful to see how many people show up just to do some great things for good people,” said social studies teacher and event advisor Greg Hoener.

The school’s Gitt R’ Done Club is hosting the event, comprised completely of students.

At the game, two teams of 16 players will play one game, with four different players taking the court each quarter while riding live donkeys.

Illini West senior and the event’s media manager Sonya Seiz said a lot of work goes into making the game a reality.

“We make lots of phone calls, things get hectic, we go out into the community and put up advertisements to spread the word around, but seeing the after effects and seeing how the community reacts is worth it,” Seiz said.

Seiz said she knows the Le Maire family personally.

She came to the school district six years ago and was surprised by the amount of support the community provides in times of need.

“Growing up, I bounced around a lot, so I never really had a sense of community,” Seiz added. “When I got here it was kind of like a culture shock because people are so involved and as soon as an accident or a tragedy happens I can jump in and everyone all comes together and it’s like a safety blanket.”

Tickets are $8 each and can be purchased at the door.

A supper will be held before the game.

