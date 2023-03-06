Local nursing homes hopeful about state’s Alzheimer’s Task Force Report

QUINCY (WGEM) - A report from a Missouri state task force says more needs to be done to help Alzheimer’s patients and those who care for them.

Those with Maple Lawn Nursing Home say they are glad people are noticing the impact Alzheimer’s can have and why it’s important to treat and care for those living with it.

Activities Supervisor Alice Humphrey said it’s a joyous experience working with residents, and she helps residents by providing activities to engage their and make them happy.

She said it can range from quizzes and fill in the blanks to events such as an Academy Awards Day or a farming day where they can do farming activities safely.

She said it can give them memories they and their families can hold onto.

“We have people that used to live around the corner from me, who were my teachers, who were people in the community that owned grocery stores, businesses that I remember going to when I was young,” Humphrey said.

Med Tech and CNA Jennifer McGrath said they are seeing more cases of Alzheimer’s and dementia here locally.

Jennifer McGrath says she hopes the recommendations in the report can lead to more funding to help hire more staff, expand facilities and beds.

She said she also want to see more around the clock care for patients and more Alzheimer’s units, as they are one of only two in the region.

“Safety is a huge factor in all of this. We want our elderly residents safe. We want them taken care of. We want then to feel, you know, like they have quality in life, you know? We want that for them here,” McGrath said.

McGrath said more funding in rural areas can also help them identify when if someone’s condition is getting worse and if more care or help is needed.

She also hopes more training can be provided to both caregivers, nurses, and law enforcement on how to calmly handle a patient in crisis. As it takes patience and you don’t want to scare them or frighten them.

