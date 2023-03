Road closure on State Street

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Water Department will be working on portions of State Street on Tuesday.

Water Department Supervisor Brian Koch said that State Street from 21st to 22nd Streets will be closed for services from Tuesday at 7 a.m. through Wednesday at 12 p.m.

The road will be closed to repair water services.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate travel route.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.