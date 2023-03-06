QUINCY (WGEM) - While severe weather can strike the Tri-States any time of year, the threat historically begins to rise heading into the spring months.

That is why this week is Severe Weather Awareness Week across Missouri and Illinois.

Every severe weather hazard is possible in the Tri-States, including large hail, damaging winds, flash flooding and tornadoes.

Lightning safety is also important, although lightning is not a determining factor if a storm is severe or not.

A storm is considered severe if it has the potential to produce a tornado, quarter size hail or larger, or winds gusting 60mph or more.

Adams County Emergency Management director John Simon said while tornadoes get a lot of the attention, every other hazard can be just as damaging.

“Severe winds in excess of 60, 70, 80mph have caused more damage, at least more widespread damage, than a tornado specifically over the last 10-15 years here in Adams County,” Simon said.

This was the case last summer in Golden, Illinois and two years ago in Perry, Missouri where winds near 100mph cause widespread devastation.

The same day as the Perry storm, a storm carrying baseball sized hail caused massive damage in and around Mount Sterling, Illinois.

Simon said now is the time to plan and prepare for severe weather. Part of that plan should include multiple ways to receive warnings, such as a weather radio.

“When we see nighttime severe weather or nighttime tornadoes, those historically have a higher injury and fatality rate because people don’t receive warning and so having that weather alert radio in your home to wake you up is absolutely key,” Simon said.

The WGEM Stormtrak Weather App can also alert for severe weather on the way.

As part of awareness week, a statewide tornado drill will be held across Missouri and Illinois at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7.

