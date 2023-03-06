This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week across Missouri and Illinois

While outdoor warning sirens can warn of incoming severe weather, always have multiple ways to...
While outdoor warning sirens can warn of incoming severe weather, always have multiple ways to receive a warning.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - While severe weather can strike the Tri-States any time of year, the threat historically begins to rise heading into the spring months.

That is why this week is Severe Weather Awareness Week across Missouri and Illinois.

Every severe weather hazard is possible in the Tri-States, including large hail, damaging winds, flash flooding and tornadoes.

Lightning safety is also important, although lightning is not a determining factor if a storm is severe or not.

A storm is considered severe if it has the potential to produce a tornado, quarter size hail or larger, or winds gusting 60mph or more.

Adams County Emergency Management director John Simon said while tornadoes get a lot of the attention, every other hazard can be just as damaging.

“Severe winds in excess of 60, 70, 80mph have caused more damage, at least more widespread damage, than a tornado specifically over the last 10-15 years here in Adams County,” Simon said.

This was the case last summer in Golden, Illinois and two years ago in Perry, Missouri where winds near 100mph cause widespread devastation.

The same day as the Perry storm, a storm carrying baseball sized hail caused massive damage in and around Mount Sterling, Illinois.

Simon said now is the time to plan and prepare for severe weather. Part of that plan should include multiple ways to receive warnings, such as a weather radio.

“When we see nighttime severe weather or nighttime tornadoes, those historically have a higher injury and fatality rate because people don’t receive warning and so having that weather alert radio in your home to wake you up is absolutely key,” Simon said.

The WGEM Stormtrak Weather App can also alert for severe weather on the way.

As part of awareness week, a statewide tornado drill will be held across Missouri and Illinois at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IL 336 Crash
Person identified in deadly IL 336 crash
IL 336 Crash
One dead, two injured in IL 336 crash
16 groups from Iowa, Illinois and Missouri schools gathered to compete for the grand...
Fort Madison High School hosts 34th annual Stars in the Spotlight competition
Illinois High School Association
WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (March 4th) Coaches And Players Pushing Change For IHSA State Series Format
A pattern change this week will lead to cooler conditions after Monday.
Cooler Pattern on the Way

Latest News

West Prairie FFA teacher, Corinne Biswell, said it was always her passion to become a teacher...
West Prairie teacher recognized by state board for excelling in the classroom
All proceeds from Friday night's game will go towards the Le Maire family, as Carthage Middle...
Illini West donkey basketball to raise funds for Le Maire family
Hannibal man seriously injured after motorcycle crash
Hannibal man seriously injured after motorcycle crash
FILE - Road closure
Road closure on State Street