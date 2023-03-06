Unseasonably warm. Then, a cold front arrives.

Mild morning temperatures in the 50s, followed by daytime highs in the low to mid 60s.
Mild morning temperatures in the 50s, followed by daytime highs in the low to mid 60s.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Our weather setup this Monday morning has a low pressure system to our west/southwest over Kansas. A warm front extends northeastward from that low pressure system and has already passed through the Tri-States. With the passage of that warm front, winds out of the south and some high clouds overhead, our morning is starting off warm for this time of year. We are mainly in the 50s, when typically this time of year we would start off in the upper 20s. The low pressure will move northeast this morning dragging a cold front along with it. The cold front will move through later in the morning/early afternoon. This front is not expected to bring us any rain or snow. Before the front arrives, daytime highs will reach into the mid 50s to mid 60s depending on where you live in the Tri-States. Those mid 50° temperatures will most likely be for the far western tier of the Tri-States. That would include places such as Memphis and Edina, Missouri. (Normal highs this time of year are near 47°.) Today will end up a little breezy, with gusts of 20 to 25 mph. Also to note, once the cold front passes we will start to see some of the clouds clearing out.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cooler with lows in the 30s. That means we will start off tomorrow morning in the 30s too.

Our pattern is still on track to become more active midweek and into the weekend. Heading into tomorrow night and Wednesday, our next weather system will be arriving. This system will bring us the chance of some precipitation. Tomorrow night, the precipitation looks to start off as rain. As temperatures start to drop overnight, you may notice some light snow/sleet mixing in with the rain. Then for early Wednesday morning, some will continue with the rain/wintry mix. Others could see just some light snow/sleet. The precipitation for Wednesday morning looks to clear out fairly quickly.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IL 336 Crash
Person identified in deadly IL 336 crash
IL 336 Crash
One dead, two injured in IL 336 crash
16 groups from Iowa, Illinois and Missouri schools gathered to compete for the grand...
Fort Madison High School hosts 34th annual Stars in the Spotlight competition
Officials said Mark Twain himself gave a speech on the steps of that same building during his...
Preservation efforts continue in Hannibal as bed and breakfast receives repairs
Dot Foods sees new CEO, president
Dot Foods announces new CEO, president

Latest News

Evening Weather 03-05-2023
Evening Weather 03-05-2023
A pattern change this week will lead to cooler conditions after Monday.
Cooler Pattern on the Way
Evening Weather 03-04-2023
Evening Weather 03-04-2023
Temps Sunday and Monday will range 10-20 degrees above average before seasonal temps return...
Spring-like Weather For Now