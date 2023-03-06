Unseasonably warm. Then, a cold front arrives.

QUINCY (WGEM) - Our weather setup this Monday morning has a low pressure system to our west/southwest over Kansas. A warm front extends northeastward from that low pressure system and has already passed through the Tri-States. With the passage of that warm front, winds out of the south and some high clouds overhead, our morning is starting off warm for this time of year. We are mainly in the 50s, when typically this time of year we would start off in the upper 20s. The low pressure will move northeast this morning dragging a cold front along with it. The cold front will move through later in the morning/early afternoon. This front is not expected to bring us any rain or snow. Before the front arrives, daytime highs will reach into the mid 50s to mid 60s depending on where you live in the Tri-States. Those mid 50° temperatures will most likely be for the far western tier of the Tri-States. That would include places such as Memphis and Edina, Missouri. (Normal highs this time of year are near 47°.) Today will end up a little breezy, with gusts of 20 to 25 mph. Also to note, once the cold front passes we will start to see some of the clouds clearing out.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cooler with lows in the 30s. That means we will start off tomorrow morning in the 30s too.

Our pattern is still on track to become more active midweek and into the weekend. Heading into tomorrow night and Wednesday, our next weather system will be arriving. This system will bring us the chance of some precipitation. Tomorrow night, the precipitation looks to start off as rain. As temperatures start to drop overnight, you may notice some light snow/sleet mixing in with the rain. Then for early Wednesday morning, some will continue with the rain/wintry mix. Others could see just some light snow/sleet. The precipitation for Wednesday morning looks to clear out fairly quickly.

