West Prairie teacher recognized by state board for excelling in the classroom

West Prairie FFA teacher, Corinne Biswell, said it was always her passion to become a teacher...
West Prairie FFA teacher, Corinne Biswell, said it was always her passion to become a teacher and give back to her home community in rural McDonough County.
By Dylan Smith
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SCIOTA, Ill. (WGEM) - The Illinois State Board of Education is recognizing more than 300 teachers, school administrators and support personnel for their impact in education.

Of those being recognized, a majority belong to school district’s in the greater Chicagoland area, including Cook, Kendall, DuPage and Lake counties.

Here locally, West Prairie Jr./Sr. High School FFA teacher Corinne Biswell also received recognition.

Biswell, a McDonough County native, said it has always been her dream to give back to her own community.

”I’m very lucky that I get to have them as eighth graders and watch them grow to seniors, and I can see them go from babies to humans that are going to make a difference in the world,” Biswell said. “Being part of that journey is probably one of the biggest blessings anybody could ever have in their life.”

While Biswell’s an FFA teacher now, she said her original thought was to teach English. After taking an FFA class in eighth-grade, she found a new path.

“Everyday was different, it was really hands on and incredibly practical and it met the needs of anybody,” Biswell said.

Biswell graduated from the University of Illinois and student taught in Cuba, Ill. She also has a family history of education as her mother was a Jr. high school science teacher for 25 years.

Biswell hopes that her recognition by ISBE will bring more attention to the work that rural Illinois teachers do on a daily basis.

”I’m not any different than anybody who is in the science, English or math department, we’re all doing wonderful things here, and hopefully we can get more recognition in West-Central Illinois for the amazing work our teachers do,” Biswell said.

The board recognizes Biswell for meritorious service.

