WGEM Home and Living Show wraps up

QUINCY (WGEM) - WGEM wrapped up its 47th annual Home & Living Show on Sunday.

After putting a pause on the event for 2 years due to COVID-19, the event resurfaced to continue the tradition.

The event allowed businesses and organizations to advertise and promote their work or product within the community.

The two-day long event took place at the Oakley-Lindsay Center in Quincy.

Over 80 vendors were set up to advertise their products.

The event was also designed to help community members connect with local vendors and help inspire their upcoming home improvements.

”We like to come here just because we like to get some ideas for our house every year, so it’s really nice you get to see everything that’s upcoming, you get to see the new themes for the year,” said community member Becky Koetters. “You also get to talk with a lot of vendors that maybe you don’t get to throughout the year and they’re all in one place which makes it even nicer.”

If you missed out on this years show, no need to worry because dates have already been set for next year.

The 2024 WGEM Home and Living Show is set to take place March 2 and 3.

If you are looking to be a part of the vendor list next year, contact WGEM at 217-228-6600 or Wendy Gunn at wgunn@wgem.com.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.