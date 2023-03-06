WIU Farm Expo draws in thousands in comeback year

MACOMB (WGEM) - Western Illinois University’s 51st student-ran Ag Mech Farm Expo returned to Western Hall over the weekend for the first time since the pandemic.

Vice President of Coordination Jaclyn Janssen said she estimates that around 3,500 people visited the expo. She said vendor numbers were lower than normal.

Full capacity is upwards of 150, but this year’s event saw between 80-100.

“It’s been a lot of planning, a lot of reaching out to vendors and seeing who could be here and adjusting whenever we had to,” Janssen said.

Janssen said this is the largest student-ran farm expo in the U.S.

Everything from local businesses, regional and national agriculture suppliers were on hand.

One vendor who was there not to turn a profit, but to raise awareness for roadside farm vehicles and farmers mental health was local artist Kelley Quinn.

In 2021, Quinn unveiled Tractor Town Macomb, a tribute to Macomb-area farmer Tim Sullivan, who passed away after being struck by a vehicle while driving a tractor.

Now, Quinn is ramping up efforts to mosaic a second tractor.

“The agricultural community has the highest rate of depression and suicide of any of the professions,” Quinn said. “It’s the storytelling aspect for me that’s so important because I feel like those connections stay with me and they’re shared in the work that we do.”

Quinn said several visitors at the expo opened up about family struggle and personal stories related to Tractor Town Macomb’s mission.

“The farming community has traditionally been people that don’t feel comfortable sharing when there’s struggles,” Quinn said.

It’ll take upwards of $50,000 to make the second tractor a reality.

Helping farm families who are experiencing struggle is why Farm Rescue, a non-profit that’s new to Illinois in 2023, was also at the expo.

Farm Rescue has operated in seven states prior to Illinois, including Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Minnesota. Their mission is to provide a helping hand when farmers themselves physically cannot get into the field.

“Farming is one of the few businesses I can think of where if you’re sick or injured for three weeks in the spring, you could potentially lose your whole business,” said Farm Rescue Field Operations Manager Ben Smith.

Smith said the organization has helped nearly 1,000 families, and 95% of those have remained intact.

Planning for next year’s expo is already underway.

If you’d like to donate to Tractor Town Macomb, click here.

