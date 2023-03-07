A cool first half of March

Rain looks likely Thursday
Rain looks likely Thursday
By Brian Inman
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Well, we can say goodbye to our exceptionally warm temperatures. Monday we saw a high temperature in the mid-60s across much of the region. But it appears as if we are about to see a major shift in our weather pattern. We are going to have temperatures that will be running close to what is normal for daytime highs. That is a major change from what we had throughout much of the month of February where temperatures were well above what is normal. What doesn’t look like it will change, is precipitation in the form of rain does not look like it will slow down anytime soon. I have a slight risk for a couple of showers on Tuesday night through Wednesday morning and then an excellent shot at some more rain as a storm system develops out of the southwest on Thursday.

Normal high temps for the first and second week of March are around 47°
Normal high temps for the first and second week of March are around 47°(Max Inman)

The high temperatures over the next two weeks look as if they will be in the mid-40s.

