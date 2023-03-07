Cooler temperatures settling in. Plus, the chance of rain tonight.

QUINCY (WGEM) - Due to the cold front that came through the Tri-States yesterday, we are colder this morning. Yesterday morning temperatures started off in the upper 40s to mid 50s but this morning we are in the 30s. With winds out of the northeast, some have wind chill values in the 20s. Some wind gusts of 20 to 22 mph will be possible today. Low to mid-level clouds continue to move in from the northeast. These clouds are leading to an overcast sky, but there have been a few breaks in the clouds. We also have some thin upper-level clouds starting to trickle in from the southwest, ahead of our next approaching weather system. We will stay dry today and through the first half of the night. Rain showers will start to move in from the southwest after about midnight. Those that will see the rain first will be places such as Monroe City, Paris, Shelbina, and Perry, Missouri.

The rain will then continue into early tomorrow morning. After about 4 AM, there will be enough cold air that some will see some sleet or snow mixing in with the rain. Then, some will have a brief window to see just snow/sleet. Some notes about this system: it will have a short duration, temperatures near the ground will be in the mid 30s and moisture will start to diminish fairly quick. Those factors should alleviate any impacts, if any minor accumulation at all can even happen in the first place. The precipitation will come to an end quickly a little later in the morning with the rest of the day being dry. Tomorrow will still be rather cloudy and it will be colder. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 40s.

