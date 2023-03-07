DECISION 2023: Lee Co. residents vote on making EMS an essential service

In a Board of Supervisors meeting held Tuesday morning, a Lee County EMS Advisory Council was...
In a Board of Supervisors meeting held Tuesday morning, a Lee County EMS Advisory Council was appointed to begin the process of writing the language that will appear on the ballot for Lee County voters in a March special election.(WGEM)
Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Iowa (WGEM) - Residents in Lee County, Iowa, will head to the polls Tuesday to decide the future of Lee County Emergency Medical Services.

The only item on ballot is a special measure that, if approved, would consider Lee County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) an essential service in the state of Iowa.

Approval of the measure would allow the Lee County Board of Supervisors to impose a property tax of no more than 75 cents per $1,000.

Tuesday’s election is considered a special election in Lee County.

According to the Lee County Clerk’s website, a special election is any election that is not a regular scheduled election. The election may be called for by any taxing authority in Lee County, including city councils, the county board of supervisors, school boards or by any other governing body for any purpose authorized or required as defined by the Code of Iowa.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can find your polling place here.

