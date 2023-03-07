Hannibal man charged following Monday’s officer-involved shooting incident

Jacob T. Wilson
Jacob T. Wilson(Hannibal Police Department)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Police Department issued a warrant Tuesday in Marion County on a suspect from Monday’s shots fired incident.

Police reported Jacob T. Wilson, 37, of Hannibal was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and harassment of the first degree.

On Monday police received a call around 5:07 p.m. about a suspicious male in the 1200 block of Center Street.

Police reported when officers arrived Wilson had a knife in one hand and what appeared as a handgun in his waistband.

Police stated, during the incident, the officer requested backup and commanded Wilson not to reach for any weapons. Wilson drew what appeared a handgun and began pointing it toward the officer while holding the knife.

Police stated, when Wilson did not listen to the officer’s command, police took cover and fired rounds at Wilson which were deflected by the patrol vehicle.

According to police, Wilson was not struck but fell to the ground and was arrested.

Responding officers secured Wilson and checked him for injuries before medical personnel arrived on the scene. He was then transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital to be evaluated.

Police reported, during a review of the incident, it was determined the suspected handgun was not a functional handgun.

Wilson was sent to the Marion County Jail and is held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

According to police, the officer involved is a five-year veteran of the Hannibal Police Department. Per policy, the officer has been placed on paid administrative leave during the review of the incident.

