Hannibal School’s BEST Program receives honorable mention

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Hannibal High School program has been recognized for helping provide opportunities for students with disabilities.

Special education teacher Brock Sousa was honorably mentioned in the Missouri Governor’s Council on Disability’s 31st Annual Inclusion Award for his work with the BEST Program.

High School Principal Ted Sampson said the program has been around since 2017 and has been growing since then. He said it was started as a way to provide students with disabilities real-life work experience and the skills they’ll need for when they graduate.

“We had students that were able to find employment in previous years but they were not able to retain that so the whole premise of the program is to provide them those employability skills that not only allow them to seek employment, but to retain that employment over a long term and that’s been a big success for a lot of our students that have gone through this program,” Sampson said.

Sampson said they work around the school district as custodians and do jobs like helping restock vending machines. They also run a small coffee bar at the high school.

They also do work at Hannibal Regional Hospital, the Crossing Church, and Douglass Community services as well.

Sousa said the program is important for students, as the students in the program learn soft skills, such as how to interview for a job and build their resume with the job experience they’ve received. He said the skills they learn allow them to be more marketable after they graduate, as many of their students find employment.

“They’re able to have a full resume with all these experiences that said, ‘I’ve done this, I’ve used this machine, a floor waxing machine,’ they can tell you the brand of it and how to use it and they are going into interviews with that prior knowledge,” Sousa said.

He said the students are excited to go work and are dedicated to showing up and doing a great job. He said with the program’s success they are looking to expand into other fields of work to provide more opportunities for the students.

Sousa said childcare is one area they are looking to expand into as the demand is high. He mentioned they are also looking to work with the Humane Society as well.

If you are a business and are interested you can call Hannibal High School 573-221-2733 and ask for Ted Sampson or Brock Sousa or you can email Brock Sousa at BSousa@hannibal60.com.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.