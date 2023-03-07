Hospital Report: March 7, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Deaths:
Betty Jean Hibbert age 78, of Quincy died in St. John’s Hospital Springfield, IL. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.
David E. McCune, 76, of Quincy, IL, passed away March 6 at his home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.
Stacy Elizabeth Meyer, age 50, was carried passed away March 6. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.
Victor “Vic” Norman Koury, 70, of Quincy, IL, passed away March 5 at his home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.
Patricia A. Fagan, 87, of Quincy, IL, passed away March 3 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.
Births:
There are no births today.
