Knox County to hold special election for new sheriff

There is an open sheriff seat after former Knox County Sheriff Allen Gudehus retires.
By Mattison Norris
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - One Tri-State community needs a new sheriff. Knox County Sheriff Allen Gudehus retired at the end of February leaving the county without its top law enforcement official.

This is the first time since 2018 that the county has been without a sheriff. A special election will be held on April 4 for the open position.

As of now, there is only one person on the ballot. LaGrange Police Chief Carl Knoche is the Republican nominee. Democrats did not submit a candidate.

In the meantime, Knox County Coroner Alan Rimer is overseeing the office.

Knox County presiding commissioner Leslie Cardwell said Rimer stepping in isn’t ideal, but he has had to do it before.

”Alan has been in this position before as interim sheriff and so no, I don’t think we have any big loop holes, but it will be good to get somebody in charge and let the sheriff’s office run itself the way it should be,” Cardwell said.

Filing for the seat closed on February 24, however write-in candidates can enter through March 9.

If you are interested in filing for the seat as a write-in candidate or want more information about the process, more information is available at the Knox County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse.

