Lane closure on Broadway

Road closed graphic.
Road closed graphic.(MGN/ Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By WGEM Staff
Updated: 15 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Water Department reported that a portion of Broadway will be closed for water services starting on Wednesday.

The westbound lanes of Broadway will be shifted to the center lane between 22nd and 24th Streets for water repairs.

The repair will start at 5:00 a.m. Wednesday and go through Friday at 12:00 p.m.

Water Department Supervisor Brian Koch said motorists are reminded to use extra caution while driving near construction and use an alternate route if possible.

