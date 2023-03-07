QMG Play Of The Week

WGEM Sports
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic(Gray TV)
By Brendan Reidy
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Center St Shooting Incident
Hannibal Police respond to shots fired incident on Center Street
IL 336 Crash
Person identified in deadly IL 336 crash
Benjamin Trane
Former Midwest Academy owner surrenders to Lee County Sheriff
Hannibal man seriously injured after motorcycle crash
Hannibal man seriously injured after motorcycle crash
Jacob T. Wilson
Hannibal man charged following Monday’s officer-involved shooting incident

Latest News

Camp Point Central Tips-Off Against Peoria Christian During Class 1A Sectional Semifinals
WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (March 1) Camp Point Central Panthers Tip Off Against Peoria Christian In Bushnell At The IHSA Class 1A Sectional Semifinals
Peoria Christian Chargers vs. Camp Pt. Central Class 1A Sectional Semifinal at B-PC
Peoria Christian vs. Camp Point Central (Class 1A Sectional Semifinals)
Highland Football Standout Devin Stutsman Signs With The Wildcats Of Culver-Stockton College In...
WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (March 1) Highland Football Standout Devin Stutsman Signs With The Wildcats Of Culver-Stockton College
Highland Football Standout Devin Stutsman Signs With Culver-Stockton College Wildcats
Highland Football standout Devin Stutsman signs with Culver-Stockton