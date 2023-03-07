Quincy City Council updates residents on housing inspections

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy City Council met Monday night and gave residents an update on rental housing inspections in the city.

Residents and officials talked about how they they think housing inspection processes are going throughout the city.

The safe and livable housing committee’s advocacy program recently launched to help tenants fill out complaint forms.

Quincy’s Director of Inspection and Enforcement Michael Seaver said ever since the complaint form went digital, more tenants have been filling them out.

He said not many are actually following up with the inspection department to let them know whether the landlord has fulfilled the request.

Seaver said it’s the tenants responsibility to follow up with city officials if their needs from the complaint form haven’t been met.

“You’ll see that a lot of times we weren’t able to make contact with that tenant just a day or two after that initial contact when they registered the complaint form, for various reasons and we don’t know because we obviously we didn’t talk to them after that, but they may have had a change of hear about us coming in,” Seaver said.

Quincy resident Drew Houser said that burden should fall on the city, as some tenants are afraid to voice a complaint in the first place.

“I’m going to continue fighting for it and continue making sure that the residents of Quincy, as far as me, gets what Is right by the landlords being held accountable,” Houser said.

Also at city council:

They approved Angela Caldwell’s appointment to the police and fire commission, effective March 20.

They accepted a grant from Illinois Housing Development Authority’s Home Repair and Accessibility Program.

They agreed that the solar project at the Quincy Regional Airport was completed and operating as designed.

