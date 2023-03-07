Quincy Park District hosts job fair

By Hunter Willis
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Park District is holding a job fair this week.

Open interviews are being held from from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on March 6 through March 10 at the Quincy Park District office at 1231 Bonansinga Drive in Quincy.

They are looking to hire around 50 open positions, which include lifeguards, soccer referees, batting cage attendees and more.

Recreation program manager Ben Klingner said that the need for employees slowly gets bigger every year.

“We cant have a lot of our activities unless we have staff. If we are understaffed, we might have to modify a lot of things, such as we might have one umpire instead of two. Which we’ll still do, but it’s not ideal,” Klinger said.

If you are interested in applying, you can visit the Quincy Park District office in-person or online here.

