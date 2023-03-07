Rebuild begins for Edina restaurant that burned down

EDINA, Ill. (WGEM) - A long-time restaurant that burned down in Edina, Missouri, is coming back. It’s back to the blueprints for the Blue Room Restaurant and Bar.

On Dec. 8, 2022, the Blue Room was devastated by a fire that swept through the building at 105 South 4th Street.

Construction is officially underway. Crews are almost done with the outer shell of the building and they will start interior work shortly after.

Community members like Pam Doss said losing the Blue Room was like losing a family member.

“Everybody was just so sad and in shock. Like the Blue Room has been a part of our community forever, forever,” Pam Doss said. “Every time you go in to eat you always run into somebody you know and you stop and visit and it’s not just a meal, but it’s also visiting with neighbors, it’s visiting with you know coworkers, just people you see everyday.”

Owner Chris Moubry said after the fire, he never thought they’d reopen, but the community had other ideas.

“It’s great to have a community that’s so tight and they are. They are willing to help out anyway they can help out, so it’s a great feeling,” Moubry said.

After months of benefits, fundraisers and a GoFundMe donation page, the community is getting the Blue Room back.

“It’s like a big family here. This is a great community,” Moubry said.

Moubry said the community raised more than $10,000 to help displaced employees and to pay for the work.

He said the goal of the rebuild isn’t to start from scratch or really change much, but to build onto something that was already loved by the community.

“I kind of like that small town community nostalgia that we had in there. So we’re kind of keeping with that plan,” Moubry said.

Moubry said he plans to re-open the Blue Room near the beginning of June, just in time for a summer rush.

