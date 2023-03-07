Two shots of rain before the weekend

Rain develops by early Wednesday
By Brian Inman
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - We are tracking not one, but two potential rounds of rain for the area. The first one comes Wednesday morning, and there may be just a brief round of sleet or snow that accompanies this. That potential window for the wintry mix is from 6 o’clock in the morning, Wednesday through about 9 in the morning Wednesday. This is not a major rainmaker for the region and dissipates as it rides through. The next storm system develops and gets here Thursday afternoon. The freezing line will cut right through the northern tier of the Tri-States. That means we may see part of the region in rainfall and the northern tier of the region with a little bit of a wintry mix. At this time, it doesn’t look like there will be much measurable snowfall for the northern tier of the Tri-States, but as the system gets closer, we will be able to better pin down any accumulating snowfall totals. What we do know is that the temperatures do not warm up anytime in the near future. We are looking at daytime high temperatures that will run near to slightly below normal for this time of year. A normal daytime high for the second week of March is about 47 to 48 degrees.

