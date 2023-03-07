WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (March 3) Camp Point Central Panthers Set To Tip-Off Against Illini Bluffs On The IHSA Post-Season Hardwood Tonight At Bushnell-Prairie City

Central Head Coach James Barnett Offers Thougts On Facing IBHS During Class 1`A Sectional Title Tilt At 7:00 PM
Camp Point Central Is Set To Tip-Off Against Illini Bluffs Tonight AT Class 1A Sectional...
Camp Point Central Is Set To Tip-Off Against Illini Bluffs Tonight AT Class 1A Sectional Championship
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Panthers of Camp Point Central will once again a=have a chance to take on Illini Bluffs on the hardwood tonight at 7:00 p.m. The last time these two squads collided, Central lost in a heart breaker at the buzzer. This evening the IHSA Class 1A Sectional Championship will be on the line, so you know emotions will be sky high inside the Bushnell-Prairie city gym.

We’ll check in in with Central head coach James Barnett for his thoughts on this big title tilt in the “Land of Lincoln.”

