WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (March 6) John Wood Blazers Focusing On The Start Of The Region 24 Basketball Tournament This Wednesday In Canton, Illinois

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It’s “win of go home” time for the (15-15) Blazers of John Wood. The post-season has arrived for JWCC and the team understands what’s at stake when they tip-off against Spoon River on Wednesday at 6:00 pm.

Blazers head coach Brad Hoyt already knows the challenge ahead won’t be an easy one his squad that will be facing Spoon River for the third time this season in less than 48 hours. We’ll check in with coach Hoyt and get his thoughts on Wednesday’s post-season showdown that’s set for Canton, Illinois as the Region 24 Tournament gets underway on the NJCAA hardwood.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.