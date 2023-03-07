WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (March 6) John Wood Blazers Focusing On The Start Of The Region 24 Basketball Tournament This Wednesday In Canton, Illinois

JWCC Preparing To Face Spoon River For The Third Time This Season In Just 48 Hours To Open Post-Season Play On The NJCAA Hardwood
John Wood Blazers Prepare For Region 24 Tourney That Gets Underway On Wednesday At Spoon River
John Wood Blazers Prepare For Region 24 Tourney That Gets Underway On Wednesday At Spoon River
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It’s “win of go home” time for the (15-15) Blazers of John Wood. The post-season has arrived for JWCC and the team understands what’s at stake when they tip-off against Spoon River on Wednesday at 6:00 pm.

Blazers head coach Brad Hoyt already knows the challenge ahead won’t be an easy one his squad that will be facing Spoon River for the third time this season in less than 48 hours. We’ll check in with coach Hoyt and get his thoughts on Wednesday’s post-season showdown that’s set for Canton, Illinois as the Region 24 Tournament gets underway on the NJCAA hardwood.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (March 6) Quincy University Lady Hawks Play Host To Wisconsin-Parkside On The Dirt In A Gem City Doubleheader

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Hawks Softball Team Drops Two Straight On The Dirt Against Wisconsin-Parkside

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (March 3) Camp Point Central Panthers Set To Tip-Off Against Illini Bluffs On The IHSA Post-Season Hardwood Tonight At Bushnell-Prairie City

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Camp Point Central Ready To Face Illini Bluffs On The Hardwood Tonight

Sports

On anniversary of Wilt’s 100-point game, local basketball coaches weigh in on whether it will happen again

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By John Potts
Sixty-one years ago last week Wilt Chamberlain set the single-game scoring record in the NBA.

Athlete of the Week

Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 22

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mumma
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (March 3) Brown County Lady Hornet Hoops Star Katey Flynn Signs With John Wood CC

Updated: Mar. 5, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (March 3) “Sports Extra” Brown County Basketball Standout Katey Flynn Signs With John Wood Lady Blazers

Updated: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Brown County Hoops Standout Katey Fynn Now Set To Join The Lady Blazers Of John Wood Next Season

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (March 3) Brown County Basketball Standout Katey Flynn Signs With John Wood Community College

Updated: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (March 3) “Sports Extra” Hannibal Pirates Swimming Standout Dawson Behl Signs With Millikin University

Updated: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:43 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Hannibal High Swimming Standout Dawson Behl Signs With Millikin University In Decatur, Illinois

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (March 3) "Sports Extra"

Updated: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:24 AM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (March 3) “Sports Extra” Hannibal Football Standout Ashton Watts Signs National Letter Of Intent With Truman State University

Updated: Mar. 5, 2023 at 3:41 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Hannibal Pirates Football Standout Ashton Watts Signs National Letter Of Intent With Truman State