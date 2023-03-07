WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (March 6) Quincy University Lady Hawks Play Host To Wisconsin-Parkside On The Dirt In A Gem City Doubleheader

UW-P Lady Rangers Sweep The QU Lady Hawks On Their Home Turf On Monday
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:38 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
QUINCY, IL (WGEM) – The Quincy University Lady Hawks hosted the University of Wisconsin – Parkside Rangers for their home opener on Monday, March 6th at the Mart Heinen Softball Complex. The Rangers would take both games from the Hawks by the scores of 6-3 and 3-0.

Game 1

The Rangers scratched the first run of the game across in the top of the 3rd with an unearned run due to an error by the Hawk first basemen. In the bottom half of the inning, Casey Brennan reached on a fielding error by the UWP 3rd basemen, which allowed Allison Kaiser to score.

UWP made it 4-1 in the top of the 4th on a two RBI double and an RBI single. QU cut the lead in half at 4-2 in the bottom of the 4th with a Jayle Jennings RBI ground out to the shortstop.

The Rangers extended their lead once more in the 5th with a home run and an RBI single. Ashley Gerber wrapped up the scoring with an RBI single to center field that scored Brennan.

Game Leaders

Taylor Downen: 2 for 3, 2B

Allison Kaiser: 2 for 3, run

Game 2

The nightcap of the doubleheader was a low scoring affair. UWP got on the board first with an RBI single to left center in the top of the 3rd.

As the game moved to the 5th inning with the score at 1-0, the Rangers added two runs, both unearned due to fielding errors.

Game Leaders

Madeline Ruzicka: 1 for 2, 2B

Ashley Gerber: 1 for 3

Taylor Downen: 1 for 3

--QU Hawks Release

