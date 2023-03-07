WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (March 1) Highland Football Standout Devin Stutsman Signs With The Wildcats Of Culver-Stockton College

HHS Cougars Wide Receiver Focused On Joining The ‘Cats On “The Hill” In The Fall To Compete In The Heart Of America Athletic Conference
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
That TQUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was a big day in Lewis County, Missouri for members of the Highland Cougars football program. That’s because one of the seniors from this year’s squad was set to sign with a Tri-State collegiate football program. That talented player in the local sports spotlight was Devin Stutsman.

The All-District wide receiver had more than 45 receptions this past season for HHS on the prep gridiron to go along with his ten touchdowns. Stutsman earned Second-Team All-Conference honors as well in 2022 and now he’s excited to have an opportunity to head to “The Hill” after graduation. That’s where Devin will join the Wildcats of C-SC in the fall with hopes of contributing to the program in a big way during the years ahead.

