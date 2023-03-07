WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (March 1) Highland Football Standout Devin Stutsman Signs With The Wildcats Of Culver-Stockton College

That TQUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was a big day in Lewis County, Missouri for members of the Highland Cougars football program. That’s because one of the seniors from this year’s squad was set to sign with a Tri-State collegiate football program. That talented player in the local sports spotlight was Devin Stutsman.

The All-District wide receiver had more than 45 receptions this past season for HHS on the prep gridiron to go along with his ten touchdowns. Stutsman earned Second-Team All-Conference honors as well in 2022 and now he’s excited to have an opportunity to head to “The Hill” after graduation. That’s where Devin will join the Wildcats of C-SC in the fall with hopes of contributing to the program in a big way during the years ahead.

