WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (March 6) QHS Lady Blue Devils Soccer Team Preparing For The Start Of The 2023 Season On The IHSA Pitch

Reigning Western Big Six Champs Have 11 Starters Returning From Last Years Squad That Posted A (7-0) Conference Slate In 2022
Keeper Taylor Fohey And The QHS Lady Blue Devils Soccer Team Now Preparing For The Start Of The...
Keeper Taylor Fohey And The QHS Lady Blue Devils Soccer Team Now Preparing For The Start Of The 2023 Season On The IHSA Pitch
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy High girls soccer program is on the rise. During the first three days of practice, the Blue Devils had 40 players on the pitch preparing for the upcoming season on the varsity and junior varsity level. That’s a good sign for the reigning Western Big Six Champions and their head coach Trais Dinkheller.

We’ll check in with Coach Dinkheller and get his thoughts with the number of players now in camp fighting for playing time on the turf with the 2023 season opener against Hannibal quickly approaching. We’ll also catch up with junior keeper Taylor Fohey and senior forward Breighlyn Thomas and get their thoughts on the season. as well as, this year’s squad in Devils Country.

