WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (March 6) QND Lady Raiders “Dynamic Duo” Of Abbey Schreacke And Blair Eftink Reflect On Their Amazing Prep Careers On The IHSA Hardwood

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The prep basketball careers of Quincy Notre Dame’s Abbey Schreacke and Blair Eftink came to a close last Thursday in Normal, Illinois at the IHSA Class 2A State Tournament. The two seniors have enjoyed a tremendous ride during their 4 years as members of the Lady Raiders basketball program. They’ve had the opportunity to be a part of teams that have captured Regional, Sectional, and Super-Sectional titles and even a state championship.

Outside of the hardwood game, Schreacke and Eftink also had a great chance to forge new friendships and unforgettable memories that they’ll both cherish for a lifetime. After the Lady Raiders beat Butler College Prep (Chicago) in the Class 2A 3rd Place game last week, the QND “Dynamic Duo” took timeout to share just a few thoughts on the journey they’ve shared wearing the “Blue and Gold” on the hardwood. WGEM’s Brendan Reidy has the story in tonight’s “Sports In Focus.”

