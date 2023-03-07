WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (March 6) QND Lady Raiders “Dynamic Duo” Of Abbey Schreacke And Blair Eftink Reflect On Their Amazing Prep Careers On The IHSA Hardwood

Quincy Notre Dame Seniors Share Personal Thoughts On The Success They’ve Enjoyed & Friends They’ve Made During Their Lady Raider Basketball Careers
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The prep basketball careers of Quincy Notre Dame’s Abbey Schreacke and Blair Eftink came to a close last Thursday in Normal, Illinois at the IHSA Class 2A State Tournament. The two seniors have enjoyed a tremendous ride during their 4 years as members of the Lady Raiders basketball program. They’ve had the opportunity to be a part of teams that have captured Regional, Sectional, and Super-Sectional titles and even a state championship.

Outside of the hardwood game, Schreacke and Eftink also had a great chance to forge new friendships and unforgettable memories that they’ll both cherish for a lifetime. After the Lady Raiders beat Butler College Prep (Chicago) in the Class 2A 3rd Place game last week, the QND “Dynamic Duo” took timeout to share just a few thoughts on the journey they’ve shared wearing the “Blue and Gold” on the hardwood. WGEM’s Brendan Reidy has the story in tonight’s “Sports In Focus.”

