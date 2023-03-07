WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (March 6) Quincy University Infielder Gino D’Alessio Selected As The Great Lakes Valley Conference Player Of The Week

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) – After completing a four-game sweep against the Northwood University Timberwolves over the weekend, a Hawk has been honored by the Great Lakes Valley Conference for his performance at the plate.

Junior shortstop Gino D’Alessio was named GLVC Player of the Week after batting .563 (9 of 16). D’Alessio accounted for 17 runs out of the leadoff spot in the order with 9 runs and eight RBIs.

He also belted three home runs over the weekend. Two of those home runs were in a 3-for-5 effort in the 2nd game on Sunday, March 5th.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin native also ripped off two doubles for the Hawks.

This is D’Alessio’s first career Player of the Week award.

--QU Baseball Release

