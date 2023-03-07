WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (March 1) Camp Point Central Panthers Tip Off Against Peoria Christian In Bushnell At The IHSA Class 1A Sectional Semifinals
Central Guard Nick Moore Buns Up The Nets For 22 Points Against The Chargers
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (26-4) Panthers of Camp Point Central came ready to play from the opening tip against the (26-10) Chargers of Peoria Christian as the two teams collided on the hardwood during the IHSA Class 1A Sectional Semifinals being held at Bushnell-Prairie City High School.
Central’s Nick Moore had a big night shooting against the Chargers. Moore finished the game with 22 points as the Panthers posted a 51-39 victory. Central senior Isaac Genenbacher finished with 16 points during the semifinal win for the Panthers. Drew Paben chipped in with 6 points as Central advanced to the Sectional Championship game on Friday. WGEM’s Victoria Bordenga was patrolling the baseline at B-PC this evening and has our IHSA Post0Game Report.
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.