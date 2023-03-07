WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (March 1) Camp Point Central Panthers Tip Off Against Peoria Christian In Bushnell At The IHSA Class 1A Sectional Semifinals

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (26-4) Panthers of Camp Point Central came ready to play from the opening tip against the (26-10) Chargers of Peoria Christian as the two teams collided on the hardwood during the IHSA Class 1A Sectional Semifinals being held at Bushnell-Prairie City High School.

Central’s Nick Moore had a big night shooting against the Chargers. Moore finished the game with 22 points as the Panthers posted a 51-39 victory. Central senior Isaac Genenbacher finished with 16 points during the semifinal win for the Panthers. Drew Paben chipped in with 6 points as Central advanced to the Sectional Championship game on Friday. WGEM’s Victoria Bordenga was patrolling the baseline at B-PC this evening and has our IHSA Post0Game Report.

