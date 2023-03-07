WGEM Sports Update: Monday (March 6) Quincy University Hawks Volleyball Team Falls To Defeat In Five Sets At Pepsi Arena

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The Hawks ended their five match homestand with a 5:00 p.m. contest against Cornerstone University on Monday (Mar. 6) in Pepsi Arena. A career best effort in kills from Raje Allenye wasn’t enough to lift the Hawks to victory as they fell to the Golden Eagles in five sets (24-26, 25-14, 25-20, 25-20, 12-15).

Set One

Quincy jumped out to an early lead on a kill form Logan Gieseke, an ace from AJ Goedheer and an error to lead 3-1 in the early going. The Hawks pushed farther ahead on a kill from Raje Alleyne and another error to lead 9-5.Down 13-9, CU put together a five-point run to surge back out in front 14-13.

Quincy responded later in with a four-point run of their own on a kill from Goedheer and Allenye along with two errors put the Hawks up four at 21-17. QU reached match point on a kill from Roman Deryckere to make it 24-23, but the Golden Eagles took the final three points to win the first set 26-24.

Set Two

The Hawks exploded from the get-go in the second set. Kills from Gieseke, two from Goedheer and Alleyne as well as an ace from Jonas Holzinger and a couple errors found Quincy with a commanding 8-1 lead to start the set.

Cornerstone pulled back to within four at 10-6, but QU pieced together another huge run of six to put the set out of reach at 20-8. The Hawks took advantage of some CU errors as well as a kill from Goedheer to close out the set 25-14.

Set Three

After a back and forth start to the set, Quincy pulled ahead 10-7 on a Cornerstone error and back-to-back kills from Goedheer. Three kills from Raje Alleyne bookended by kills from Goeheer and Keegan Carey found QU up four late in the set at 22-18.

The Golden Eagles took consecutive points to draw within two down 22-20. The Hawks took the next three points on kills from Carey, Goedheer and Deryckere to take the 25-20. Putting Quincy ahead 2-1 in the match heading into the fourth frame.

Set Four

Cornerstone lead the fourth set from wire to wire. CU pushed ahead 5-1 to open the set. QU pulled back to within two at 7-5 on a kill from Carey. The Hawks kept it close until the midway point of the frame, where the Golden Eagles extended their lead to five at 16-11.

Later in the set, up four, Cornerstone used a five-point run to pull ahead by nine making it 23-14.Quincy got a kill from Alleyne as well as an ace from Goedheer and an error to make it 24-17, but a kill from their opponents ended the set, 25-17, and drew the match 2-2.

Set Five

The Hawks took an early lead 2-1 on an error and a kill from Carey. Later in the set, down by a couple, QU took advantage of three errors as well as a kill from Alleyne to move ahead 8-6.

Another kill from Alleyne put Quincy up 11-9 heading down the stretch of the 15 point fifth set. Three points from Cornerstone gave them the lead 12-11.The Hawks got one back on a service error to draw the match at 12-12.

The Golden Eagles took the next three points to win the set 15-12, and the match 3-2.QU will be back in action on Thursday (Mar. 9) in Rolla, Mo to faceoff with Missouri S&T. First serve is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Stat Leaders:

Raje Alleyne: 26 Kills, 3 Blocks, .396 Hitting %

AJ Goedheer: 13 Kills, 3 Aces, 3 Digs

Jonas Holzinger: 47 Assists, 9 Digs, 3 Block Assists, 1 Ace

Keegan Carey: 9 Kills, 8 Digs, 1 Ace

--QU Hawks Release

