Blessing offering take-home colorectal cancer screening kits

QUINCY (WGEM) - With March being Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Blessing Health System is giving away free take-home colorectal cancer screening kits to help aid early detection efforts.

According to the American Cancer Society, about one in 23 men and one in 26 women will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer in their lifetime. It’s the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women.

Community Outreach Educator Stephanie Willey said the American Cancer society now recommends getting tested beginning at age 45.

She said the kits are useful for those who are concerned about their diagnosis risk or if they are too young to get a colonoscopy covered by insurance.

“It’s looking for hidden blood in your stool and so that is an indication of cancer and so that is an indication of cancer,” she said. “It doesn’t always mean someone has cancer. It’s not a diagnosis. This is a screening test but it can look for hidden blood in your stool and that is the next step before getting a colonoscopy.”

She said some causes of colorectal cancer include smoking and a poor diet, but genetics can be a factor as well. She said some things people can do to prevent colon cancer is to not smoke, eat a high fiber diet with lots of fruit and vegetables, and getting a colonoscopy when it’s time.

She said they gave out about 600 kits last March, one of which went to Palmyra resident Wilma Hathaway, who said it helped save her life.

She said she had seen an advertisement for the screening on Facebook, and it occurred to her that she hadn’t done anything like that for a while. She said she ordered a kit, sent it in and got a phone call with her results a week later.

“They told me I tested positive and I should see my primary doctor and so happened I had an appointment that week, so I did and she sent me to a surgeon and I had a colonoscopy and they seen a mass and they took a biopsy and it came back cancer,” Hathaway said.

Hathaway said because they were able to detect the cancer early, they removed 28 lymph nodes.

You can order the test kits online or you can go to the Blessing Resource Center at 420 N. 34th Street Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to pick one up.

You can also pick them up at the Blessing Cancer Center. To schedule a pick up you can call Willey at (217) 223-8400 ext. 7718 or email her at stephanie.willey@blessinghealth.org.

For a list of clinics in around the Tri-States you can also go to get tests, you can find them on their website.

