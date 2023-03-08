DECISION 2023: Lee Co. EMS now is an essential service in Iowa

LEE COUNTY, IA (WGEM) - Lee County residents headed to the polls Tuesday and now Lee County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is considered an essential service in the state of Iowa.

The vote was 1606 to 496.

Lee County EMS Director Mark Long said this should ensure emergency medical services continue in the county for the next decade.

“This vote’s good for ten years so for the next ten years, you’d be guaranteed ems in the county, which is a good thing, and then, it also gives the county the ability to levy a tax for that service,” Long said.

The Lee County Board of Supervisors is now able to impose a property tax of no more than 75 cents per $1,000 of assessed value on all taxable property within the county to be used for funding of emergency medical services for a maximum period of 10 years.

