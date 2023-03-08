Food insecurity remains high among older Iowans; Organization raises awareness, seeks volunteers

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - An Iowa organization saw an increase in the demand for home meal deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With restrictions continuing to lift, but the need to feed older Southeast Iowans remaining high, officials are now raising awareness and seeking help.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging is hosting their March for Meals campaign this month.

The organization aims to raise awareness about food insecurity affecting older people in Southeast Iowa.

Before COVID-19, the Milestones program served many of their meals in house, cafeteria style.

The agency saw an increase in demand for home deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tina Penrod has been a cook for the milestones program for about 25 years and said she prepared more meals for clients in 2020 than any other year.

“You know they couldn’t get out to come in, you know, for a while, so we had more home delivered ones before,” Penrod said.

Penrod said she stuck it out and continued making meals, even with increased numbers.

“Might think of your grandparents, might be in that position someday and would need a meal and need someone to volunteer to bring it to them,” Penrod said. “You know, just kind of try to put yourself in the position of the person needing a meal.”

Nutrition Director Pam Taylor said the agency has collected data that show how many people the home delivery program served in 2019 compared to 2022.

“That has increase by 70%, the number of meals we serve, has increased by 70%, and the number of people we are serving has increased by about 47% to 50%,” Taylor said.

Taylor said they were able to serve more meals during the pandemic because of emergency government funding.

She said that money is gone, but the high-level of clients in need is not.

That’s why the agency launched the March for Meals campaign, to raise awareness and ask community members to volunteer to deliver meals with the organization.

“The other level, our traditional level of funding has not gone up since COVID started, so we’re at a higher level of service needs, but we’re back down to our traditional level of funding, which is why we’re always looking for volunteers,” Taylor said.

Taylor said out of the more than 1800 meals served in southeast Iowa, 71% of those are home deliveries.

She said the need for drivers is crucial. A background check and clean, reliable vehicle are needed if you’re interested in volunteering.

If you’re 60 years old or older and would like to see if you’re eligible to receive meals, or would like to volunteer, call (319) 758-5083.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.