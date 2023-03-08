Free job interview workshops coming to Macomb

MACOMB (WGEM) - With many businesses around the Tri-States searching for employees, Western Illinois Regional Council (WIRC) wants to make sure job seekers are best prepared.

At 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15 and at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, WIRC is hosting free job interview workshops.

“The interview part is the most crucial part of this process because this is your first impression with whatever employer that you’re going to, and depending on how that goes, that can make or break your chances of potentially being considered seriously for that position,” WIRC Public Relations Manager Jamie Roth said.

Roth said the workshop will assist in resume building, how to dress for success and how to effectively market your own personal skills, along with other tips.

“Make sure to have that resume tailored to the employer that you’re going to,” Roth added. “Make sure to research that employer ahead of time, and make sure to reference the skills that they’re looking for within your resume or within your cover letter.”

Attendees must be at least 16-years old and can pre-register here.

You can also call WIRC at 309-837-3941. They’re located at 133 West Jackson Street.

