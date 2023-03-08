Hancock County voters to decide on tax levy increase for EMS

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - Hancock County voters will see a tax referendum on the April 4 consolidated election ballot that would increase the maximum tax levy for EMS from 10-cents per $100 to 25-cents per $100 of assessed evaluation.

This comes as an effort to make the county’s EMS service more self-sustaining.

Currently, the county levies just under the 10-cent maximum, which draws in around $265,000 annually.

Health & Miscellaneous Committee Chairman Andrew Asbury said the current EMS budget is $1.1 million, and the difference must be collected through raised revenue from calls.

However, calls are down and the amount of revenue being raised is declining.

“We’re currently running about $200,000 in the hole, and it’s just not something that as a county we can financially sustain for a long period of time,” Asbury said.

Asbury said some of the biggest problems Hancock County EMS is facing is being able to replace old equipment and recruit new EMTs and paramedics.

With the county not raising enough revenue, it’s effecting their ability to attract employees, due to not being able to increase wages.

“We find that we’re $3 or $4 an hour lower than some of our surrounding counties that’ve already increased their wages,” Asbury added.

Currently, EMTs make just over $13 per hour, and paramedics make just over $16 per hour.

Hancock County EMS Director Aaron Feagain said employee pay accounts for roughly 60% to 80% of a year’s budget. While he said the increased levy would help with wages, he said it would ultimately put the agency on the right track towards being sustainable for years to come.

“What we’re trying to do with this money is not just throw it back into salaries, but throw it back into the stabilization of the service as a whole,” Feagain said.

Feagain said three of the four ambulances require frequent maintenance and have over 160,000 miles. One rig has more than 200,000 miles.

Additionally, cardiac monitors are past their end-of-life.

“We’re trying to plan for the future, and in order to see the future, we know that these trucks won’t make it three years,” Feagain added.

Recent Stories:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.