Hospital Reports: March 8, 2023
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Deaths:
Jeff Sparks, 58, of Hannibal died March 5 in his home in Hannibal.
David E. McCune, age 76, of Quincy died March 6 in his home.
Phyllis “P.J.” Lankford, age 66, of Hannibal died March 3 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Kenneth Dale Surratt, age 95, of Payson, MO died March 6 in his home.
Shirley J. Case, age 86, of Argyle, IA died March 6 in her home.
Leonida C. “Nida” Daw, age 76, of Montrose, IA died March 5 at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Ft. Madison, IA.
Larry Charles Payne, age 79, of Keokuk, IA died March 3 at Sunset Home in Quincy.
Births:
Dustin and Leslee Kurfman of Fishhook, IL welcomed a boy.
