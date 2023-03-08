Hospital Reports: March 8, 2023

Deaths:

Jeff Sparks, 58, of Hannibal died March 5 in his home in Hannibal.

David E. McCune, age 76, of Quincy died March 6 in his home.

Phyllis “P.J.” Lankford, age 66, of Hannibal died March 3 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Kenneth Dale Surratt, age 95, of Payson, MO died March 6 in his home.

Shirley J. Case, age 86, of Argyle, IA died March 6 in her home.

Leonida C. “Nida” Daw, age 76, of Montrose, IA died March 5 at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Ft. Madison, IA.

Larry Charles Payne, age 79, of Keokuk, IA died March 3 at Sunset Home in Quincy.

Births:

Dustin and Leslee Kurfman of Fishhook, IL welcomed a boy.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.