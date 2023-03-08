Light rain with some snow and sleet mixing in early this morning

QUINCY (WGEM) - As a trough moves through the region, light rain has continued into this morning as expected. Since temperatures have started off in the upper 30s to low 40s, the precipitation has been in the form of rain. It has been light to steady. The radar has been showing some snow in the area too. However, those snowflakes have just been melting into rain drops as they fall. As temperatures dip down a little more through the morning hours, some may see some snowflakes or sleet pellets mixing in the with rain. No travel concerns are expected. The precipitation will gradually taper off in the late morning. The rest of the day will be dry, cloudy, a little breezy and a little cooler. Winds will be out the east at about 5 to 15 mph with some wind gusts up to 26 mph. Daytime highs will be in the low 40s. The clouds will stick around into tonight. The clouds will keep our temperatures from bottoming out though. Therefore we will be mild in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Another round of precipitation is expected tomorrow. Light scattered rain showers will start to move into the Tri-States later tomorrow morning, but will turn more widespread by the afternoon. Most of us will get just rain, however the far northern tier may see some snow. That would include Clark and Scotland County in Missouri, Lee County in Iowa and Hancock and McDonough County in Illinois. Some snow accumulation is looking possible, but the heaviest of the snow will stay to our north.

