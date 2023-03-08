Quincy High School to honor staff with hall of fame

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy High School announced Wednesday the establishment of the QHS Educator Hall of Fame.

According to school officials, the QHS Educator Hall of Fame will honor QHS staff who have made a positive impact on students, the school, and the community of Quincy. This includes teachers, counselors, deans, and administrators, as well as clerical staff, custodial staff, kitchen staff, and paraeducators.

Officials reported, the QHS Educator Hall of Fame Selection Committee is made up of alumni from four different decades.

Current teachers and school administrators have identiﬁed the eleven people below as the inaugural class.

According to officials, these people embody what it means to be an excellent Blue Devil Educator and will set the standard for all future inductees.

They will be honored at the annual QHS Retirement Luncheon at the end of the school year.

2023 QHS Educator Hall of Fame Inductees:

John Baird

Tom Burnett

Margy Donald

Jeanetta Green

Peggy Klauser

Paul Koscielski

Nona Long

Dick Moore

Signe Oakley

Beth Young

The QHS Educator Hall of Fame Selection Committee will accept nominations for subsequent classes of inductees from former students, parents, educators, and the community.

Each year, 1-5 educators will be inducted based on the nominations received.

Nominees must have worked at QHS for a minimum of ten years, and they will be eligible to nominate for induction one year after their service at QHS ends.

Nominations may be submitted here.

Paper copies of the nomination form may also be picked up in the QHS Main Ofﬁce.

