Quincy Police respond to a shots-fired incident

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Police responded Wednesday afternoon to a shots-fired call in the 1100 block of Lind Street.

Heavy police presence was seen in the area and Quincy Police Seargent Ryan Witt confirmed police are investigating a shots fired call.

Illinois State Police said they believed the shooting involved a pistol and shotgun. State Police said shotgun shells were found on the scene.

A neighbor told WGEM News they heard 4 to 5 shots fired between two vehicles. One of the vehicles was dark in color, they could not identify the other vehicle.

Quincy Police, Illinois State Police and the Adams County Sheriff’s office all responded.

WGEM News is on the scene and will update this story as more information is available.

