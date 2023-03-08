Quincy teen sentenced to 27 years for grandfather’s murder

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy teen was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to the murder of his grandfather.

According to our news-gathering partners at the Herald-Whig, Hayden Schmidt, 16, was sentenced to 27 years in prison with credit for 382 days served while in the Adams County Jail.

Schmidt pleaded guilty in November, as part of a negotiated plea, to one charge of first-degree murder for the death of Robert Schmidt in February 2022.

The state dropped the charges of three counts of first-degree murder with firearms enhancements, one count of robbery and one count of residential burglary.

The Herald-Whig reported, during the sentencing, two members of Schmidt’s family provided victims’ impact statements and three others were read by First Assistant State’s Attorney Todd Eyler.

Ryan Schmidt, the victim’s son and Hayden’s father had to gather himself before speaking from the stand.

“I just don’t understand it,” Ryan said to Schmidt. “No one loved you more in this world.”

He added that “you have taken away a lot of joy.”

The Herald-Whig reported, that Schmidt’s aunt, Lacey Schmidt, fought back tears as she addressed the court. She said her father will now be known by the people as a murder victim.

Schmidt’s great-aunt, Karen Waters said in a written statement that culpability rested with Schmidt.

“I know you, Hayden, are responsible for your grandpa’s death,” her statement said. “You have cheated yourself out of a better life.”

The Herald-Whig reported, Schmidt showed no emotion throughout the sentencing, from the questions asked by the judge to the emotional deliveries of his family members.

According to charging documents, Schmidt went to his grandfather’s house on Feb. 17, 2022, to steal guns. When his grandfather tried to stop him, Schmidt hit him in the head knocking him to the ground. When he tried to get up Schmidt hit him again.

When officers arrived at the scene they found Robert Schmidt lying in a pool of blood.

A second suspect, Devere S. Gholston, of Quincy, had allegedly driven the boy to and from the home and waited in the car while the boy was in the home.

Charges against Gholston are still pending court proceedings.

