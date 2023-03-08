Rain for most but snow for some

QUINCY (WGEM) - There’s a limited potential for some measurable snow in the very northern tier of the Tri-State area, it’s not a great shot, but it is there.

Rain likely for much of the area (Brian inman)

This is for Thursday as the system wraps up and winds through the area. You can see by the map, the probability of seeing any measurable snow that is greater than 2 inches is on the low side. The further north you go into Lee County the better the odds are of seeing any measurable snow. Most of the area will see rain, the potential for rain ramps up Thursday morning and rolls through early Thursday afternoon. Temperatures remain seasonably cool through early next week. There’s another shot at rain on Saturday. Slight warm-up next Wednesday.

