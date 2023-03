QUINCY (WGEM) - The City of Quincy will be working on North 2nd Street from Oak to College and will be closed Wednesday until March 15.

The closure is to allow crews to replace a sanitary sewer lateral and repair the pavement.

Steve Bange, P.E., engineering manager asked if motorists can drive carefully near the work zone and use an alternate route if possible.

