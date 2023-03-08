Submissions open for Pike County kids’ art auction

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - There’s an opportunity for young artists in Pike County to show their work and make a little cash, too.

For the first time ever, The Pike County Art Guild and The Pike County Community Arts Center is hosting a Kids’ Art Silent Auction on May 5.

Some local artists, like Pittsfield High School student Quentin Pope, have ideas in mind.

“My idea is a big painting that has a rose in the center with a design around it,” Pope said. “I want to try and make it old timey from The Renaissance or something.”

Any Pike County artist in 12th grade or under is eligible to submit one piece of artwork in any form.

“A preschooler can submit something and make money too,” said PHS art club member Jaedyn Miller.

PHS art student Molly Springer said so far, she and her classmates plan to submit.

“It will be really nice to to see people participate,” Springer said. “Especially little kids.”

Half of the proceeds will go to the artist and the other half toward art opportunities at schools and in the community.

Kenneth Motley, another participant said this is a great opportunity to get his work exposed. And encourages others who are on the fence about submitting.

“There’s a lot of artwork out there and there’s not bad art, really,” Motley said. “Everybody has a preference. And, your piece may be bought.”

The submission deadline is March 24.

The drop-off location is at The Pike County Community Arts Center at 130 East Adams St.

Contact pikecountyartguild@gmail.com or message PCAG on Facebook to schedule your drop-off.

