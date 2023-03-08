Trux LLC opens in Industrial Plaza

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - There’s a new business in Pike County that local farmers and truckers said is filling a need for them.

Truck repair shop Trux LLC opened its location in Pittsfield’s Industrial Plaza at 14 E Industrial Park Drive.

Owner Chris Nichols said they offer 24/7 roadside assistance with mobile units to pick up stranded semis and farm machinery, plus hydraulic hose and diesel repair.

“There’s a diesel repair shop about 7 miles east of Pittsfield,” Nichols said. “But, outside of that you have to go to Quincy, Jacksonville, Springfield, or Hannibal. You have to go 30 or 40 miles at least to hit a good diesel repair shop.”

Nichols said he was glad to get one of the last spots in Industrial Plaza because the location is ideal.

“We’re just about 2 or 3 miles from the interstate,” Nichols said. “So there’s a lot of truck traffic on I-72.”

Nichols said Trux LLC officially opened in July with business having grown rapidly which led to the opening of the brick and mortar location.

