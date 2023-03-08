WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (March 7) John Wood Blazers Open Region 24 Tournament Play On The Hardwood Wednesday Evening Against Spoon River

Blazers Freshman Forward Logan Robbins Focused On Facing Spoon River In Tourney Play In Less Than 24 Hours In Canton,
Logan Robbins And The Blazers Of John Wood Open Post-Season Region 24 Tournament Play On The...
Logan Robbins And The Blazers Of John Wood Open Post-Season Region 24 Tournament Play On The Hardwood In 24 Hours
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The John Wood Blazers held a morning workout session in “The Gem City” earlier today and that practice period on the hardwood was the final one before their Region 24 Tournament opener set for tomorrow. That post-season battle against Spoon River is scheduled for Canton, Illinois at 6:00 pm on Wednesday.

The two teams have split their two regular season meetings this year, with each squad posting wins on their home floor. This third match-up of the (2022-23) season should be a very spirted affair from the opening tip as both teams battle to keep their seasons alive.

JWCC freshman forward Logan Robbins took timeout from drills recently to offer his outlook on facing Spoon River “one more time!” We’ll have details...

