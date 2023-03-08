WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (March 7) John Wood Blazers Play Host To The Braves Of Black Hawk Community College On The Diamond

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Blazers of John Wood returned to the diamond sporting a 2-game winning streak as they played host to Black Hawk Community College out of Moline. In Game 1 of the doubleheader played in “The Gem City” it was the Blazers rolling to a big 8-6 win. John Wood’s Juan Martin went 3-for-3 during the victory and he also tallied 2 runs batted in against the visiting Braves.

The Blazers also won Game 2 at QU Stadium, 3-0. John Wood scored 2 runs in the 4th inning and 1 in the 5th to seal the victory. John Wood had 5 hits during Game 2 while the Braves were held to just 5 hits. Blazers pitcher Jackson Chu pitched 5 strong innings for the home team and gave up no runs.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.